Robert Lind

LIND, Robert Allen
77, passed away on March 13, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his beloved wife, Harriett (nee West) of 11 years of marriage; his brother, Charles (Betty) Lind; sister-in-law, Dorothy and many nephews and nieces. Mr. Lind was preceded in death by his first wife, Toby; parents, Magdalene and George Lind; his sister, Rosemary Sullivan Schaefer and his brother, Norman Lind. Mr. Lind was an automotive warehouse manager. His first wife was a computer programmer. Her association with Hughes/Raytheon took them to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Waco, Texas and Tucson, Arizona. An avid model train collector and dog lover, Mr. Lind loved to travel in his RV with his wife and their loving dog, Ladybug.
