Robert Long

Robert Earl Long, 88, of Benson, AZ died June 13, 2022. Bob was born on October 6, 1933 in Omaha, Nebraska. Bob served in the Korean War in the 40th Division and the 25th Division Honor Guard. Bob had three children with first wife, Mary Leslie Herrmann: Joni Suzanne, Mary Irene, and Philip Eugene. Bob married Judith Ann Ritchie Mehl in 1989. Bob worked as a probation officer in the Pima County Adult Probation Department. Later he became Chief Probation Officer for Pima County, retiring in 1984. Bob was an active Freemason and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bob is preceded in death by his sister, Cleo Post Stolberg, and brother, Bill Long. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Judith Ann, and his children, Joni Lydic, Mary Irene (Mark) Cobo, and Philip Eugene Long. Bob leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Services are July 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. San Pedro Lodge No. 55, 623 S. Foothill Dr., Benson, AZ 85602 Richardson's Benson Mortuary