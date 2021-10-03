Robert Lyons

LYONS, Robert J.

84, beloved husband of Joyce B. Lyons, passed away on August 15, 2021 surrounded by his family. Bob, as he was known to everyone suffered for many years with COPD complicated by asbestos. Born in Lawrence, MA he was the son of the late John and Palma (DeFusco) Lyons.

He graduated from Lawrence High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1957-1961. Bob and Joyce were married in 1958 and had just celebrated 63 years of marriage in June of this year. With the support of his wife he studied at night for nine years and graduated from Merrimack College in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He was the Business Manager of the Sandwich Public Schools in Sandwich, MA. and a member of the Massachusetts Association of School Business Officials. He retired in 1999. After retiring Bob and Joyce chose to move to Tucson to be near their daughter.