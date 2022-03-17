Robert Mack

Robert was born Aug 15, 1929, to Byron Archibald Mack and Catherine Collins Mack in Los Angeles, California. He loved his country and served honorably for 22 years in the US Navy, initially as an ROTC cadet at Oregon State University. He went on to serve as an ensign on the destroyer USS Wantuk followed by various tours of duty on a series of diesel electric submarines until he received his first command on the USS Tigrone. His service included deployments for both the Korean and Vietnam wars as well as a position at the US Pentagon. While in the navy, he earned an MBA from Old Dominion University and a PHD in International Finance from George Washington University. He retired at the rank of Commander.