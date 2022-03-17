Mack, Robert "Bob" Paul
Robert Mack died peacefully of kidney disease at age 92 in his Oro Valley home, surrounded by family, on Friday, March 4th, 2022. Robert is predeceased by wives, Ann Pickens and Helen Craig. He is survived by his loving wife, Romana Parobek; 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Robert was born Aug 15, 1929, to Byron Archibald Mack and Catherine Collins Mack in Los Angeles, California. He loved his country and served honorably for 22 years in the US Navy, initially as an ROTC cadet at Oregon State University. He went on to serve as an ensign on the destroyer USS Wantuk followed by various tours of duty on a series of diesel electric submarines until he received his first command on the USS Tigrone. His service included deployments for both the Korean and Vietnam wars as well as a position at the US Pentagon. While in the navy, he earned an MBA from Old Dominion University and a PHD in International Finance from George Washington University. He retired at the rank of Commander.
His lifelong passion for travel and history took him all through the USA, North America and to all continents. His passion for sports, especially the Oregon State Beavers, LA Rams & LA Dodgers was a source of endless conversation & pride. He had a love for fine dining and lived life to the fullest, on his terms.
Robert was also a man of faith and service. He volunteered for many years with "Interfaith Community Services (ICS)" in Tucson and was a long-standing member and volunteer at the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Oro Valley.
Those of us who were privileged to share a portion of life's journey with Robert are far richer for the experience, whether it was a trip to some exotic destination, a hike up Mt Lemon, a fine meal, a ball game, or an evening of stimulating conversation. He will be fondly remembered by his family and a multitude of friends.
Robert will have a Celebration of Life service at Resurrection Lutheran Church, March 18, 2022 2:00 p.m. and will be interned at East Lawn Palms Cemetery and Mortuary, in Tucson.