Robert Manning

  • Updated

Robert Alden Manning of Tucson, AZ passed away on June 15, 2022 at Northwest Medical Center surrounded by his family.   He was born in  Mehoopany, PA then moved to Vestal, NY and later retired to Tucson, AZ. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Alice and his children Kim Davis, Terri (Howard) Lieber, Mary (Mark) Fargnoli, Lynette (Scott) Wiggins, and Tim Manning.   He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was adored by his family. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements by Adair Funeral Homes, Avalon Chapel.  

