Robert Mckenzie

MCKENZIE, Robert E.
Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.)
Born February 13,1935 in Ontario, Canada, and died December 5, 2020 in Sun Lakes, AZ. Bob graduated in 1957 from Michigan Tech University with a Mechanical Engineering degree. Always an athlete, he loved hockey and football, and played quarterback for his high school and college teams. He had the opportunity to try out for pro football, but his dream was to fly airplanes in the United States Air Force. Bob proudly became a U.S. Citizen at age 18, and promptly joined the ROTC. He then served his country for 23 years in the USAF as a combat fighter pilot and instructor pilot, with one tour in Vietnam where he flew 100 F-4 Phantom missions. After his Air Force retirement, Bob found a second career in real estate, which he and his wife Sarah enjoyed together as a team for more 30 years in Tucson, Arizona. Bob was an avid bike rider and beekeeper hobbyist, and a longtime active member and one-time president of the Tucson chapter of the Service To Mankind (SERTOMA) charitable organization. Bob had a lifelong passion for hunting, which he enjoyed several times a year with his children, grandchildren, and good friends, the last time just a month before his death. Bob particularly enjoyed his time at his beloved cabin in Pine, Arizona, where he found great joy in his long hikes and wildlife spotting. Bob was loved by many good friends, and is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sarah Bissell McKenzie; brothers, Edward (Georgene), Peter and John; his children, Ken McKenzie (Hilda), Jeff McKenzie (Carolyn), Sharon Finston (Bob), Karon Dutcher (Scott); stepdaughters, Deb Bonanno and Susan Black; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
