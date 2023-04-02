Robert (Bob) Alan Nelson 84, passed away at the Hospice of The Valley in Glendale, AZ at sunrise on March 22nd, 2023. He and his wife Gloria resided at The Garden Ridge independent living in Peoria, AZ. Bob was born April 30, 1938, to Gustaf A.S. Nelson and Isabell M. Oakley Nelson in Linden, NJ. He was the youngest of six children, four brothers Gus, Carl, Paul (all three are deceased) and George. Bob had one sister Virginia who is deceased. Bob attended Sunnyside Junior High and Tucson High School in Tucson, AZ. He enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles and had many friends whom he still was in contact with until his passing. Bob married Gloria Jean Halt on August 6, 1960, in Tucson, AZ. When they were first married Bob worked for Meadow Gold Dairy. He then went to work for Holsum Bakery for 15 years. Bob was the Sales Manager for Arizona and Southern California when he chose to change industries. Bob went to work for a distributor of packaging supplies where he learned the business. In 1980 Bob and Gloria started their own company Nelson Packaging Supplies, Inc. They sold it in 1987. At the time of the sale, they employed 45 people. While honoring their non-compete agreement Bob and Gloria bought a fifth wheel trailer and traveled. They then started another company Nelson JIT Packaging Supplies, Inc. in May of 1994 with two of their sons Jon and Greg. Bob and Gloria retired from this company in 2010 to enjoy their vacation home in Pinetop. They enjoyed golfing and socializing with friends. In 1991 Bob and Gloria sold their home in Phoenix and purchased a home on a golf course in Sun City. In 2021 they decided they were ready for independent living. Bob was a gentleman, very compassionate, loving husband, and father and along with Gloria they raised their boys to be respectful compassionate men. Bob's family and extended family were a very important part of his life. Survived by his spouse Gloria and three sons Jeff, Jon and Greg. Also, two grandsons, three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on April 12th, 2023, 10a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 9728 West Palmeras Drive, Sun City 85373. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of The Valley. Their address is 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or go on their website HOV.ORG. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com