Robert Nevins

NEVINS, Robert Louis
affectionately known as Bob, 91, of Tucson, Arizona passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 3, 2021.
Bob was a romantic, and a lover of life. He felt that life should resemble great literature. He loved opera, his favorite being "The Marriage of Figaro." He was an avid and enthusiastic art collector. Bob made lasting impressions, even on those who had only met him once, with his frank and open opinions, his warmth, his humor, and his interest in others. He was passionate about his profession, architecture, and about food and entertaining, his lavish dinner parties and spectacular table settings being remembered by all who partook. His generosity was legendary. He was a professor of architecture at the University of Arizona, and he adored teaching and he adored his students, many of whom were guests at his table. His students returned the admiration, and many remained in contact with him until the end. His work, particularly his interiors, were featured in a number of magazines. He had too many friends to count, some lifelong, all of whom were as dear to him as dear could be.
Bob was a veteran of the Korean war, and then graduated from the Yale School of Architecture in 1962. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, he and his family moved to Tucson in 1976. He taught at the University of Arizona for 35 years.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Erica (Jeremy) Crytzer; twin sons, David (Noriko) Nevins and Gabriel (Laurie) Nevins; grandchildren, Sasha (Lisa), Isamu and Nate and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved sister, Ruth and by his first wife and mother of their children, Barbara Slosberg Nevins. A celebration of life will be planned for Spring of 2022. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.