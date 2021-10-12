Robert Nevins

Bob was a romantic, and a lover of life. He felt that life should resemble great literature. He loved opera, his favorite being "The Marriage of Figaro." He was an avid and enthusiastic art collector. Bob made lasting impressions, even on those who had only met him once, with his frank and open opinions, his warmth, his humor, and his interest in others. He was passionate about his profession, architecture, and about food and entertaining, his lavish dinner parties and spectacular table settings being remembered by all who partook. His generosity was legendary. He was a professor of architecture at the University of Arizona, and he adored teaching and he adored his students, many of whom were guests at his table. His students returned the admiration, and many remained in contact with him until the end. His work, particularly his interiors, were featured in a number of magazines. He had too many friends to count, some lifelong, all of whom were as dear to him as dear could be.