Robert Noe

NOE, Robert Clinton "Bob"
passed away on November 25, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survivded by his wife of 39 years, Janice Ratts Rosenberg-Noe; stepchildren, Dr. John H. Rosenberg Jr. (Susan), Leigh Anne Yuhasz (Mark), Reed Rosenberg (Cindy) and Debbie Lynn Linaker (Matt). He is also survived by step-grandchildren, Dr. John H. III and Lauren Rosenberg, Trent Yuhasz, Michael and Alex Rosenberg, Dr. Kirsten Linaker-Kilgore (Kyle), Kelly and Courtney Linaker.
Bob served in the U.S. Army in Germany and Korea where he rose to the rank of Major. He attended Miami, Ohio University before entering the Army and later attended Arizona State and Northern Arizona Universities earning a bachelor and master's degrees in education. He certified in Counseling and Guidance and Administration. During his long career as an educator, he worked as a Jr. H.S. teacher, a counselor, a H.S. Principal and District Superintendent mostly in Arizona schools which included: Flagstaff, Pinetop-Lakeside, Patagonia, Mammoth-San Manuel, Grand Canyon and Picacho.
Bob was a lifelong learner who loved philosophy, classical music, art, literature, cars, travel, the desert, and his dog Taffy. He hated to see children or animals in need and contributed to many causes involving both. After retirement, he and Janice made many trips to Europe, his favorite country was France.
At his request, there will be no public memorial. Remembrances in his honor may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Rd., or to Casa de la Luz Hospice, 7740 N Oracle Rd., 85704. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
