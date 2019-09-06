ORONA, Robert Alvarez

70, born July 25, 1949.

Passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019

after suffering from complications of a stroke earlier this year.

There will be a Viewing and Rosary from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

with a Mass to follow held at Santa Cruz Church,

1220 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ, on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made

in memory of Bob Orona

to The El Casino Ballroom, c/o Fred Martinez,

437 E. 26th St., Tucson AZ 85713.

--

Arrangements provided by

ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES,Dodge Chapel.

