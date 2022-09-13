Robert Phillips

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of our friend Bob Phillips on the 26th of August 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. He was 76 years old. Bob was born on March 4th 1946 in the Bronx, New York. He was a proud U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam. After returning from Vietnam, Bob was a well respected electrician & construction Forman in Tucson. Bob was an activist legend in Tucson who freely contributed his wealth of knowledge and his heart to numerous Tucson organizations as a peacekeeper, mentor, facilitator, street medic, advocate, friend and leader. Most recently Bob was a trainer and facilitator with Healing of Memories in Scottsdale and Carefree, Arizona. Bob contributed his electrical skills to Migrant Welcome Center in Sasabe, Mexico. In addition Bob was a past President and member of Veterans For Peace Jon Miles Chapter 13, Tucson. The Nonviolence Legacy Program (NVLP), VFP Golden Rule Project, Culture of Peace Alliance (COPA), Arizona Justice Alliance, Doctors Without Borders, Code Pink, and Pima Area Labor Federation (PALF), Save Our VA, Schools Of The Americas Watch [currently called Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC)], are just some of the other organizations that Bob supported. Bob is owed a huge debit of gratitude for his work in Tucson and elsewhere. He will be remembered for his laughter, kindness, wit, presence, charm, love, and generosity. Bob will be sorely missed. Bob is preceded in death by his daughter Annissa Phillips. He is survived by his brother Walter Phillips, daughter Amy Steffy, his granddaughter Rachel Rice, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Adair Funeral Home in Tucson is handling Bob's remains and cremation. There will be a formal funeral service for Bob in November at Little Chapel of all Nations in Tucson. In addition, there will be a Celebration of Bob's Life on the 18th of September 2022 at the El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 420 South Main Avenue, from 4pm to 7pm in Tucson. All are welcome to attend. Contributions in Bob's honor can be made to the Veterans For Peace Jon Miles Chapter 13, Tucson or to Monisha Rios in Vieques, Puerto Rico.