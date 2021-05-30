Robert Potter

POTTER, Major Robert K.

80, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. A Veteran of the Vietnam War, he was awarded two Purple Hearts, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Presidential Unit Citation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal and many more.

Robert was born October 14, 1940, in Carthage, NY. He served in the Marine Corps from 1959 to 1979. After retiring from the Marines, he went on to work as an Executive with the IBM Corporation for 20 years. During this time, Robert served as a Boy Scout Leader. Both his sons were a part of his Boy Scout Troop, and both acquired the rank of Eagle Scout under Robert's leadership. After his retirement from IBM, Robert helped his son Chris start a landscaping company and developed it into a fleet of 100 trucks.

Robert married Margaret in 1968 and most recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. Robert was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, Marine, businessman and entrepreneur.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; two sons, Kevin (Danielle) and Chris (fiancé Kristen); grandson, Vincent; brother and sisters, Sharon Walter, Richard Potter and Linda Cutigno.

Mass will be held at St. Pius X Church on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held immediately following at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Salvation Army or Gospel Rescue Mission.