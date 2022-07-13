Robert Rapp

Robert "Bobby" Rapp, Ph.D., an educator and longtime social justice advocate, died July 7, 2022 in Tucson, Ariz., where he resided. He was 81. A Bisbee native, Bob was the son of the late Charles and Kathryn Rapp. He graduated from Bisbee High School in 1959 and worked briefly in the open pit copper mine in Bisbee before continuing his education. He graduated from the University of Arizona and followed with a master's from the University of Colorado. He earned his doctorate from the U of A with an eye on making a mark in rehabilitative services, which he did throughout his career. In pursuit of his goal to educate and mentor others, he returned to the classroom and taught a variety of subjects at both the University of Arizona and Western New Mexico University in Silver City. A true renaissance man, Bob always credited growing up in Bisbee, a rough and tumble mining town along the Mexican border, with giving him an understanding of many social justice issues facing young people and Mexican Americans. While he attained much professional and academic success, he never forgot his roots. This reputation as the bad boy with the big heart was well-known and trailed to his formative years. A local journalist, in his column, once dubbed Bob "the original Fonzie." Given the opportunity, he would regale any and all listeners with tales of what he called his wild youth while engaging in an impromptu game of pool. Bob took great pride in his work with at-risk students and later in his career, concentrated on developing and implementing substance abuse, violence and gang prevention as well as intervention programs. Dr. Rapp's name was often associated with the Beacon Foundation, Nosotros and La Frontera in Tucson. Nosotros was an organization of particular passion for him since he founded and operated the program to provide educational opportunities and job training for disadvantaged youths. Bob had strong devotion to his family and left quite a legacy with his seven children. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Leslie. He is survived by his six daughters, Shelly Rapp Brozina, Toni Rapp, Missy (Justus) Norgord, Cristina (Geoff) Parks, Diana (Ryan) McMann, and Carla (Shawn) Ryan; his son, Rob (Michelle) Rapp; his brothers, Will Rapp and Wayne Rapp; his brother-in-law, Tom Leslie; 17 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and other loved ones. In recognition of his accomplishments and to honor Bob's spirit, donations may be made to the following organizations in his name: The Bisbee Foundation Warren Ballpark Fund The Bisbee High School Scholarship Fund