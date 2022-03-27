Robert Ratterman

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ratterman, Robert

Robert Joseph Ratterman "Bob", 79, passed away on March 11, 2022. He was born on April 29, 1942, in Burbank, CA to Robert J. Ratterman Sr. and Marjorie L. Crister. He married Carol B Smith on April 30, 1969. The world has lost a wonderful man. He is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Lara and Tracy; grandchildren Marquie, Braedan, and Zoe, and brothers Greg (Bonnie), and Russell. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandy.

A military honor ceremony on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 9:00 am at the Marana VA Cemetery. A celebration of Bob's life will follow Desert Pueblo at 11:00 am (the entrance guard will give you a map).

Arrangements by Neptune Society.

