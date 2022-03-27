Robert Ratterman

Robert Joseph Ratterman "Bob", 79, passed away on March 11, 2022. He was born on April 29, 1942, in Burbank, CA to Robert J. Ratterman Sr. and Marjorie L. Crister. He married Carol B Smith on April 30, 1969. The world has lost a wonderful man. He is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Lara and Tracy; grandchildren Marquie, Braedan, and Zoe, and brothers Greg (Bonnie), and Russell. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandy.