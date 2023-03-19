It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Robert Reed, a true legend, who passed away in his sleep on March 9th, 2023. He was 79 years young. Robert, AKA Bob, was one of a kind, even if he was a twin. He was born November 19th, 1943, in Whittemore, IA. He spent his entire life spreading love, joy, and happiness to everyone he met. Whether he was cracking a joke, telling a story, or just lending a listening ear, he had a way of making everyone feel special. Bob was a man of many talents. He worked as a police officer, truck driver, restaurant owner, car salesman, and roofing contractor. Bob was always the life of the party. He loved to laugh, watch the Packers, and play golf. He is preceded in death by his Mother Ethel, Father Carl, Stepmother Irene, and Sister Mary Kay Reed. He was a loving husband to his wife Diane "Doll" for 44 years. He was a father to his children who he dearly loved, Alicia Hammond (Greg Richter), Stacy Olson (Greg), Clinton Stanley, and Annette Maldonado (John). While he was a loving grandfather to several grandchildren, he shared a special bond with Jordyn and Bobby Olson. He's also survived by siblings, William "Bill" Reed (Sharon), Rick Reed, Ron Reed (Heidi) and Carla Boisjolie (Paul) and several nieces and nephews. Although Bob is no longer with us, his spirit will live on in the memories he created and the love he shared with all of us. We will miss his infectious laugh, his warm hugs, and his kind heart, but we take comfort in knowing that he is now at peace. For all those who knew and loved Bob, you're welcome to attend a celebration of life, which will be held on March 29th at 11am at San Pedro Chapel, 5230 E. Fort Lowell Rd. Tucson, AZ 85712 Rest in peace. You will be missed more than words can say.