Robert Romero

Passed away in the early morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, at S.A. Veterans Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 5, 1937, in Peoria, AZ to his parents, Alejandro and Alta Gracia Romero. He grew up in Barrio Libre, South Tucson and attended Tucson High School. In May 1956, the day after he graduated, he enlisted in the US Air Force where he served his country as a U.S. Radar and Sonar Operator. Later in life he was an employee for the City of South Tucson as Street and Maintenance Labor, keeping his hometown neighborhood streets nice and clean. He retired from the City of South Tucson. On May 2, 1987, he finally married his high school crush, Josephine. He called her his "Guardian Angel". They were happily married for 35 years, but their friendship existed long before they vowed their love to one another. They enjoyed dancing in their early years at the Casino Ballroom, going out for steak dinners and bonding with family at all the holiday parties. Their love for each other was a secret of their own. Bobby also loved playing his guitar on the back porch with his sisters, Francis, Olivia, and their friends. He often walked to church or to our local neighborhood store T&T. His Dad formed the legendary men's fast pitch softball team, The Hawks, and he helped coach the team with his brother George and sister Anita. He had an abundance of friends who he considered his family. He is survived by the love of his life, Josephine and stepchildren, Henry (Theresa) Valenzuela, Mary Helen (Arthur) Castaneda and Christine (Steve) Garcia; grandchildren, Henry Jr., Tiffany, Melinda, Raquel and Bryce; 13 great-grandchildren. His sibling, Anita Romero, George Romero, Josie Powe, Olivia Padilla, Ofelia Flores and many nephews, nieces, friends and family who will miss him dearly. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church. Burial will follow at Leon Cemetery in Vail. Arrangements by Avenidas Cremation and Burial.