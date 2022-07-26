Robert Ross

Bob Ross passed away on July 22, 2022, in Sherman, Illinois, where he was a resident of The Villas - a senior care community. He died from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Bob was born in Albertville, Alabama, the son of Annie Frances Watson and John William "Bill" Ross. He was raised in Tuskegee, Alabama, graduated from Tuskegee High School in 1955, attended Marion Military Institute (1956 - 1957), and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1961. He later earned Master's Degrees in Personnel Management (1967) and Business Administration (1984). Bob married Sylvia Rebecca Smith in the First United Methodist Church in Tuskegee on June 17, 1961. They divorced in 1986, then re-married in St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Tucson, Arizona, in 1996. Bob retired from the U.S. Navy in 1981. His sea duty service included assignments on destroyers and amphibious ships in the Pacific and Viet Nam. He attended the Naval Command and Staff College in Newport, Rhode Island, graduating with honors. Bob was an instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy and was the U.S. Naval exchange officer to West Point in 1968. His duty stations included San Diego, Norfolk, Guam, Newport, Long Beach, Washington, DC, and Yokosuka, Japan. His family accompanied him on these assignments. Following his naval career, Bob worked in various positions for General Dynamics, Hughes, and ultimately Raytheon in Tucson, Arizona. Bob was an intrepid traveler, visiting every continent except Antarctica. He enjoyed photography, genealogy, all things U.S. Navy (BEAT ARMY!), and growing cactus and roses. Above all, he enjoyed watching his grandson, Alex, grow into "a fine young man." Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sylvia, his mother, Annie Frances Ross, his father, Bill Ross, and his son, Robert, Jr. Bob is survived by his daughter, Amy Elisa Henrikson, grandson Alexander Henrikson, and son-in-law, Tom Henrikson, all of Sherman, Illinois; Tom's daughters Kathleen Cribbs and Margaret Reinhard, both of Muskegon, Michigan; brother, Lt. Col. John William Ross, Jr., USAF, retired, and sister-in-law, Nancy Ross, both of Timonium, Maryland; niece Laura Gay and her sons, William and Nathaniel Gay, all of Aldie, Virginia; and many cousins and friends. All who knew him are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 3:00 pm at St. Mark's Methodist Church in Tucson, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, guests are encouraged to either bring canned or dry goods to the service for donation to a Tucson food pantry or make a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (michaeljfox.org/donate). At his request, Bob's remains were donated to Science Care to further medical research.