Robert Saunders

Sadly, we announce that Rob, 83, passed away on July 13, 2021. He was born in Rochester, NY. Predeceased by parents, Lewis and Jessie; brother, Bruce and son, Jon. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Ann and children, Timothy, Tom (Melissa), Karen, Amy (Ted) Miller, Jeffrey (Laurie), Steve and Pam (Jeff) Miller; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Private family burial July 30, 2021 at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. Donations can be made to Pima Animal Care Center.