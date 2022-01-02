Robert Sherwood

 Skip to main content
SHERWOOD, Robert "Bobby"

Arnold entered heaven on December 21, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Collene Sherwood and his brothers, David, Frank, and Ronald. Survived by his sister, Fern and brothers, Michael and Donald. Bobby was born August 15, 1961, in Tucson, AZ. He attended Green Mountain High School and received small engine repair certification from Warren Tech Career & Technical Education (CTE) program in Lakewood, CO, 1977-80. He enjoyed track and field. He competed in local Special Olympics during his high-school years. He joined the family business, Sherwood Brothers' Construction 1981-83. Bobby lived his life with dedication to loyalty and compassion to caring for his community. He loved children and animals, and he had a deep passion for motorcycles and bicycles. Bobby will be remembered for his wonderful smile and infectious laugh. Donations in his name to American Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memorial Service 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at American Evangelical Lutheran Church, 115 N. Tucson Blvd., AZ 85716 (520) 623-3661. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

