Robert Smith

SMITH, Robert Harold

Madison, MS. Robert Harold Smith, 78, of Madison, Mississippi, formerly of Tucson, died January 3, 2022, of complications following emergency surgery.

Bob was born in Findlay, Ohio on April 12, 1943, eight months after the death of his father, Captain Harold C. Smith, in a military plane crash early in World War II.

Bob and his sister, Susanne, were raised by two strong women, their mother, Theodora Varner Smith, and their aunt, Hope Varner. In the early years, the family lived in Ohio, but in 1948 they moved west to the then small city of Tucson, where Bob and Susanne enjoyed a happy childhood.

A life-long student and serious reader, Bob earned his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Arizona, followed by a master's degree from Claremont Men's College in California, one of the five Claremont colleges. He also received an MLS degree from Arizona.

Teaching on both the college and high school levels, Bob traveled and taught from California to Wisconsin and Missouri and back to Arizona. He loved sharing his passion for history and politics with students, with family, with friends.