Robert Stauffacher

Robert Stauffacher

  Updated

STAUFFACHER, Robert and Wanda

POSTPONED

The family of Robert and Wanda Stauffacher regret that the Memorial Service scheduled for Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona at Christ Church United Methodist of Tucson has been postponed. It is the family's wish to keep Robert and Wanda's friends and family safe during these uncertain times and the family looks forward to planning an event in the near future.

