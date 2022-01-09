 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Stauffacher

Robert Stauffacher

  • Updated

STAUFFACHER, Robert and Wanda

The family of Robert and Wanda Stauffacher would be honored to have you to join us in a Celebration of Life for Bob and Wanda on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The celebration will be held at Christ Church United Methodist of Tucson, 655 N. Craycroft Rd., Tucson AZ 85711 (masks are required). The service will also be live streamed on the church's website www.ccumtucson.org They are missed so much and now is the time to gather, smile and celebrate the lives that they led and how they touched so many. Please join us as we celebrate.

