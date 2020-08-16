Robert Stauffacher

STAUFFACHER, Robert S.
May 25, 1937 - August 3, 2020
Robert S. Stauffacher of Tucson, AZ passed into God's loving arms on August 3, 2020. He was reunited with his wife, Wanda, who passed away July 17, 2020.
Bob was born in Minneapolis, MN to James and Mary Elise Stauffacher. He and his parents moved to Tucson in the late 1950's and called it home ever since. For a period of time, he worked for Levy's Department Store as a luggage buyer. He then owned a candle and gift shop in the Casas Adobes Plaza called Wick-n-Wax. Bob had a strong faith and heard God's calling to start the Senior Adult Ministry program at Catalina United Methodist Church. With his compassionate and giving heart, he developed the program that cared for and ministered to the senior members of the congregation until he retired in 1998.
In April of 2000, he married the love of his life, Wanda. They shared 20 years of devotion, love, and kindness to each other and everyone they met. They were once described as two of God's finest! Together they facilitated Grief Groups, Parkinson's Support Groups, and many other church and community programs. Bob also quietly supported and helped numerous people and organizations just because he saw a need and was able to provide.
Bob had an extraordinary voice and shared his love of music whenever and wherever he was asked. He sang with many choirs including his church choir, for many special occasions, and for various musical programs. He could make a song come alive - he told a story. It was never about him; it always came from his heart and his God-given talent.
Many words have been used to describe Bob: fun-loving, servant's heart, humble, loved, devoted, kind, noble, caring, friend, mentor, etc.
Bob was a cherished uncle and is survived by Jay and his wife, Dawn Stauffacher; Lisa and her husband, Jerry Cookingham and Lori Kay Stauffacher. He is also survived by Wanda's children, Pam and her husband, Tom Francis; Trey and his wife, Susan Black and Mindi and her husband, Jerry Hershey. He was preceded in death by Wanda and his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Lona Lee Stauffacher.
To celebrate their life, a combined memorial celebration will be held once we are able to gather together again to share our stories and love of both Bob and Wanda. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church United Methodist in Tucson www.ccumtucson.org or the Parkinson's Movement Disorder Alliance www.pmdalliance.org/give Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.