Robert Tamminga

TAMMINGA, Rev. Fr Robert G.
The Rev. Fr. Robert G. Tamminga, pastor of St. Francis De Sales Roman Catholic Church in Tucson, Arizona, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family and with the love of his parish community.Memorial Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church 1375 South Camino Seco, Tucson, with The Most Reverend Edward Joseph Weisenburger, Bishop of Tucson, celebrating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of The Desert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Francis De Sales Youth Group. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
