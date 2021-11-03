Robert Thompson

THOMPSON, Robert H. "Bob"

passed away in Tucson, AZ, on October 28, 2021 at the age of 89.

Bob is predeceased by his son, Robert E. Thompson, and grandfather, Lawrence Waldo Thompson.

Bob is adoringly remembered by his children, Robin Ptak and husband, Art of Cortland NY and Steve Thompson and wife, Tammy of Tucson, AZ. As well as six grandkids, Arthur and Ruth of Cortland and Lynise, Gary, Amy and Clinton of Tucson and his nephew, Gary Thompson of Albuquerque, NM.

Bob was born in Willimantic, CT on April 11, 1932. He graduated from Mansfield High School in 1950. Later that year he began what would ultimately become more than half a century of service to this great nation when he enlisted in the US Army. He would later transition to the US Air Force, and serve with honor and distinction in France, Germany, Vietnam, and multiple stateside locations. He retired from military service in 1971 and began his second career as a benefits coordinator at the Tucson Veterans Administration Hospital. His kindness and compassion would touch thousands of Veterans over the next 32 years, culminating in his retirement from civil service in 2004.