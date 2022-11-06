 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Thompson

Robert William Thompson 99 yrs. and 6 months, of Tucson, AZ, the first Director of the Tucson Community Center passed away on June 16, 2022.  Robert was born to William and Minerva Thompson on Nov. 27, 1922, in Vinita, Oklahoma.  Robert is survived by his wife of 75 years, Betty, his sons Greg (Denise), David, Randy (Adele), grandchildren Tyler, Ashley, and Lauren. Robert was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Ruth and June.  He served as an Army soldier in WW2 and was awarded the Bronze Star.  Robert attended Coffeyville High in Kansas and graduated from Kansas University in 1948 with a business degree in marketing and management.  He worked in the sales field and auditorium management in Tulsa before moving his family to Tucson in 1969.  He served as Manager of the TCC for 16 years.  A celebration of Life will be held Sat. Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. at Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway, Tucson.

