Robert Thompson

Robert William Thompson, 99 1/2, of Tucson, the first Director of the Tucson Community Center passed away on June 16, 2022. Robert was born to William and Minnie Thompson on November 27, 1922 in Vinita, Oklahoma. Robert is survived by his wife of 75 years Betty, sons Greg (Denise), David, and Randy (Adele); grandchildren Tyler, Ashley, and Lauren. Robert was predeceased by his parents and his sisters Ruth and June. He lived through the Great Depression of the 1920's and experienced the "Dust Bowl" firsthand as a resident of both Kansas and Oklahoma. He also served as a soldier in World War II. He fought the German army in Naples, Italy and was awarded the bronze star. Robert attended Coffeyville High School in Kansas and graduated from Kansas University in 1948 with a business degree in Marketing and Management. Robert moved his family to Tucson in 1968 and served as manager of the Tucson Community Center for sixteen years. Robert and Betty were longtime members of Sahuaro Christian Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Desert Rose.