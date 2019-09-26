THOMPSON, Robert Thomas
passed away September 20, 2019. His children were with him during his final days. He was born on September 30, 1939 in Chicago, IL to Andrew and Regina Thompson.
Bob came to Tucson with his parents and brother in 1951 and left to join the Army in 1956. He returned to Arizona in 1960 with a wife and daughter. He started his career with Az Sash and Door and from there began his career as a cabinet maker. He worked for A & H Fabricators for over 20 years. Then Bob designed and manufactured premier custom cabinets, some of which were featured in Tucson's Parade Homes.
Bob loved all sports and was a big UofA fan. He enjoyed golf and was a sporting clay enthusiast.He is preceded in death by his brother, Richard and his wife, Joyce; mother and father, Andrew and Jean.Survived by daughter, Bonnie Thompson Storrs; son, Scott and wife Janet; son, Victor and wife Christina; grandchildren, Brittni (Ben), Marissa, Taylor and Elle.
Service is at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at South Lawn Cemetery.
Bob was a dog lover. Friends wishing to make a donation can please give to the Tucson Humane Society.