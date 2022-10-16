Robert Toohey

Our beloved husband, father, and grandpa passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at 96. He was a generous, honest, hardworking man who will be deeply missed. Bob was born on February 21, 1926 (the youngest of five children) in Springfield, MA. He served in the US Army during WWII and graduated from the University of MA with a BA in Economics. He was a Federal Civil Service employee with the Air Force for 26 years and retired from Davis-Monthan AFB in 1977. During retirement he was active in the Charismatic Catholic Renewal and devoted himself to ministering prayer for the healing of the sick through Healing Seminars. Although Bob was somewhat reserved by nature, he could let loose with a full-throated laugh or burst into song unexpectedly. He was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and later the AZ Diamondbacks, as well. His steady loving presence anchored our family when times were rough, and we have been so blessed to have him with us all of these years. We extend our sincere gratitude to Starfish Care Home Midtown for providing excellent care to Bob during the last 2 1/2 years of his life. Bob is survived by his wife, Wanda, daughters Arlene Naughton (James) and Joan McLaughlin (Thomas), grandchildren—Katherine, Daniel, Kristine McLaughlin and Sara Harkins (Scott), and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Harkins. A funeral mass will be held on October 22 at 10:00 am at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 1800 S. Kolb Road, Tucson, AZ 85710. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bob's name to OMOS St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel.