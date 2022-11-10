Born in Orange Mass- Father William Bone Tremethick from England and Mother Ruth Hildegard Anderson (Swedish descent) After High School Bob joined the USMC for three years. After traveling to San Diego California first then stationed in San Francisco California-Bob made Sergeant. He met Roberta Garbutt. After discharge they married. During that time, he worked as a Design Engineer often traveling for the Aerospace industries of the time. When the company moved to Southern California Bob decided to stay in Northern California. He enjoyed Hunting and Fishing. He moved his family to Hayfork California. A "Jack of All Trades" Bob put his designing skills to work. He designed and built his family a home and worked to implement the Water Treatment plant in the Hayfork region. It was during this time that Bob started his lifetime business: Robert Tremethick, Tax Consultation, Bookkeeping and Accounting. During his time in Hayfork, Bob came to know the Lord and started a Saturday Night Prayer and Bible study with his wife Roberta. His Christian ministry began. Bob and his wife had 10 Children. They were both led to move their family to Holy Trinity Monastery in St. David, AZ for two years. Bob eased back into the Design Engineering by working for a start-up company K&L Engineering and moved with the company to Tucson Arizona where he lived with his family for many years. Bob acquired five mining claims in the Santa Rita Mountain Range. Upon Roberta's death in 2000, Bob was single. He met a horse stable owner, Jean Bagley and they married in 2007. They both enjoyed traveling throughout the states and abroad. His children are William Bone Tremethick, Kimberly Bernstein (Bernie Bernstein), Robert Tremethick, Jr. (Deceased), Mary Jo Tremethick, Peggy Margaret Ruth Hansen, Jacqueline Tremethick, Thomas Tremethick (Dr. Becky McCaffrey), Geralyn Russell (Russ Russell), Becky Port (Ed Port), Joy Tremethick, and 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. Services will be held for Robert Tremethick on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY AND CEMETERY. A Visitation will begin at 09:30 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. A Committal Service, and Military honors will begin at 12:30pm.