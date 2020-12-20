Robert Tucker

TUCKER, Robert Vernon "Bob"
51, of Tucson, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at UMC Hospital. Bob was born January 9, 1969, in Bucyrus, Ohio. He graduated from Los Alamitos High School in 1987. A skilled craftsman in general construction, flooring installation and custom iron work, Bob also spent years doing mineral exploration in the western U.S., Mexico, and above the Arctic Circle. At his death, he was Facilities Manager at Villa Girasole. He was a beloved uncle to Evan, Jesse, Samar and Eli Tucker Lichtenstein, Ben and Claire Gardner, Alexis, Gabrielle and Colin Tucker, and Ren Carter Tucker. In addition to his mother, Rena (Pitney) Tucker; he is survived by sisters, Ali Tucker Lichtenstein (John), Carrie Tucker and Lee Tucker; brother, Steve Tucker (Kathy); dear friends, Tary Campbell and Dan MacKean. He was predeceased by his father, A. Richard "Dick" Tucker, and his beloved friend, Dave Carter. Donations in his memory can be made to the Pima Animal Care Center at their website or calling 520-724-5984. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
