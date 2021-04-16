Robert Walker

WALKER, Robert Eugene
Bob Walker passed peacefully and painlessly in the presence of family on April 11, 2021. He was born on July 25, 1938. After serving 14 years in the Air Force, Bob worked for Lockheed Martin for the next 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Hsueh Walker; his son, Michael Walker; daughter-in-law, Sharon Walker and granddaughters, Kayla and Kylie Walker.
