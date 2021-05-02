Robert Walkup

In 1981, Bob and his family moved to Farmingdale, New York to become the Senior Vice President of Operations for Fairchild Republic. He was responsible for aircraft manufacturing operations and over 8600 employees. For one of Fairchild's largest customers, the United States Air Force, Bob oversaw the construction of the A-10 Close Air Support Aircraft, among many other airplanes and avionics systems for military and commercial purposes.

He would ultimately follow many of those A-10s to Tucson in 1985, where he became Materiel Division Director for Hughes Aircraft Company. In addition to his operational and management duties at Hughes, he led the company's efforts to negotiate agreements with the State of Arizona and the City of Tucson that assisted Hughes' acquisition of General Dynamics and the hiring and relocation of 6000 employees and their families from California to Tucson. Bob also worked on various community initiatives while at Hughes, including the Pima County School-to-Work Program and other partnerships with the Sunnyside Unified School District and Sunnyside Neighborhood Association.

Bob retired from Hughes in 1997 and soon began a political campaign to replace retiring Tucson Mayor George Miller. Despite having no political experience, Bob was elected by a wide margin in November 1999, and went on to serve three terms as Tucson's Mayor.