WALSTON, Robert L. "Bob"
97, passed peacefully on June 10, 2019 in the presence of his devoted wife of 78 years, Wanda and daughters, Cheryl (Ron) Wiener, and LaDonna Leonard, all of Tucson. He is also survived by four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson. Bob was born on the family farm in Pemberville, OH on September 2, 1921. He was a proud WWII vet. They moved to Lakewood, CA to raise their family, retired in Sierra Vista, AZ, then lived in Tucson Estates for 30 years before their final move to Mtn. View assisted care last year. He loved his family, God, and Country passionately. Funeral arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, where Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Rosary 7:00 p.m., Visitation also June 27th, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., followed by Graveside Services with Military Honors at 11:00 a.m., Holy Hope Cemetery Mausoleum, Chapel of the Resurrection.