Robert Wilbee

Dr. Robert H. Wilbee passed away on September 3, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born September 14, 1929, in Edmonton, Alberta to Thomas and Edith Wilbee. Bob was brought up in Buffalo, NY and, after attending Kenmore HS, he went on to graduate from Dartmouth College in 1951. After serving in the US Army in Panama, he returned to enter medical school in Buffalo, graduating in 1958. He did his internship at UC San Francisco and surgical residency at the Buffalo General Hospital. He practiced with the Bethlehem Steel Trauma team and became an Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Buffalo where he was instrumental in the planning and construction of the Erie County Medical Center.Tired of shoveling snow and seeking warmer climes, the family relocated to Las Cruces, NM, where Bob began a private surgical practice. During this time he was elected President of the American Medical Society of New Mexico and President of the New Mexico Board of Medical Examiners. Slowing down his medical practice, he became Occupational Medical Director for White Sands Missile Range, and finally retired in 1991. He and Shirley made a final move to Tucson in 2000 and did extensive traveling around the world.