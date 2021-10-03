Robert Wilbee

WILBEE, Robert "Bob"
Dr. Robert H. Wilbee passed away on September 3, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born September 14, 1929, in Edmonton, Alberta to Thomas and Edith Wilbee. Bob was brought up in Buffalo, NY and, after attending Kenmore HS, he went on to graduate from Dartmouth College in 1951. After serving in the US Army in Panama, he returned to enter medical school in Buffalo, graduating in 1958. He did his internship at UC San Francisco and surgical residency at the Buffalo General Hospital. He practiced with the Bethlehem Steel Trauma team and became an Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Buffalo where he was instrumental in the planning and construction of the Erie County Medical Center.Tired of shoveling snow and seeking warmer climes, the family relocated to Las Cruces, NM, where Bob began a private surgical practice. During this time he was elected President of the American Medical Society of New Mexico and President of the New Mexico Board of Medical Examiners. Slowing down his medical practice, he became Occupational Medical Director for White Sands Missile Range, and finally retired in 1991. He and Shirley made a final move to Tucson in 2000 and did extensive traveling around the world.
Bob was a polymath and lifelong learner, interested and knowledgeable in many areas: linguistics, history, and music among them. He became a private pilot, owning a series of 13 airplanes over the years. He continued to participate in classes at SAGE and OLLI through the UofA which was such a big part of his life after retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Rees) Wilbee of 61 years. He is also survived by son, Richard (Dena) and granddaughter, Riley of Las Cruces, NM; granddaughter, Ashley (Blake) Busby and her son, Teegan of Hereford, TX; grandson, Tom Peterson (Sarah Garcia) and their children, Chase, Zoey and Amelia of Phoenix; daughter-in-law, Ann Wilbee and grandson, Ryan of Geneva, IL; nephews, James (Jeff Hoey) Wilbee and Robert (Diane) Wilbee and their son, RJ of San Rafael, CA and sister-in-law, Linda Williams of St. Helena, CA and her children, Morgan (Nate) and Graham. Bob was predeceased by his parents, his daughter, Lauren Peterson; son, Bruce and brother, James. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.