Roberta Doty

DOTY, Roberta (Stafford)
was a devoted, loving, hardworking, Christian mother who passed away from natural causes on January 15, 2021 at her son's home with many members of her family. Roberta was born to Charles F. Stafford and Jenat (Moffat) Stafford in Thornburg, Iowa on April 24, 1917. She lived and attended school in What Cheer, Iowa. For three years, she taught grades one through eight at Bismark #3, a one-room country school in Keokuk County, Iowa. She married Donald E. Doty (her high school sweetheart) on November 6, 1938. Together they farmed in Iowa for 12 years while raising four sons, Mickey (Leah K) of Oro Valley, Gary (Mary Fran) of Yucca Valley, CA, Stephen (Marlene) of Cedar Falls, IA and David (Candance) of Grand Junction, CO. While in Iowa she was also a Sunday School teacher and spent several years as the Superintendent of Sunday Schools for the What Cheer United Methodist Church. Roberta and family moved to Tucson in 1952, returned to the farm in 1954 before returning to Tucson permanently in 1957. Until the pandemic at the age of 103, Roberta for over 50 years hosted a weekly taco dinner for any family who lived in or happened to be in Tucson. She has been a member of Catalina Methodist Church since 1957 where she participated in the Sewing Circle for many years. Roberta also worked as a salesperson at Steinfeld's Department Store in downtown Tucson for about ten years. Roberta and Donald loved camping, fishing and bowling and made many cherished friends along the way. Roberta bowled in leagues until she was 93. Donald passed away in 1985 in their 47th year of marriage. She is survived by her four sons and their wives, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great- great-grandchild. A private service is planned. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.