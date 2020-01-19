Roberta Martinez

MARTINEZ, Roberta (Bobbie) Ann
passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 surrounded by family. Bobbie was born on December 21, 1960 to Henry and Dolores Martinez. She leaves behind her loving mother Dolores Martinez, beloved daughter, Brittni Martinez, new baby grandson, Cameron Martinez and brothers, Arnold Martinez and Andrew Martinez. Bobbie will be deeply missed by many loving friends she considered family. She touched the hearts of all who knew her. Bobbie will forever be free of all pain. Mass and Memorial Service will be held at Angel Valley Funeral Home, 2545 N. Tucson Blvd, at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020. We ask you to come and share your funny and loving stories about Bobbie.