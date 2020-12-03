Roberta Orr

ORR, Roberta Jean "Jeannie" Fitch
67, of Tubac, Arizona, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born February 20, 1953 in Sewell, Chile, and at the age of 12 moved with her family to the US. She married the love of her life, Robert Thomas Orr, on July 5, 1975. Their adventures started in Arizona and took them to Maryland, Florida, Texas, Mexico, Virginia, Indiana and they found their way back to Arizona and their true home in Tubac. She attended the University of Arizona and graduated from Florida State University. Jeannie made her mark on each community by celebrating the best of each area, bringing joy with her presence and cultivating hundreds of strong friendships.
Jeannie was a cancer survivor and formally honored for her mentorship of other cancer patients. She regularly volunteered to support mothers through La Leche League and also taught English and Spanish to children. She loved to travel, learn, enjoy nature and open her heart and home to family, friends and especially her grandkids. Tubac became a great inspiration for her love of art and especially painting. She had a gift for listening and with a tilt of her head, she left all feeling they had found a friend. Jeannie led with her heart and her beautiful spirit thrived on making connections proving it is a truly a small world. Jeannie learned many lessons from having their precious daughter, Kristy and then just two years later, twin boys, Shane and Trevor. She learned to appreciate the special moments and survive the rest with her great ability to find humor in almost anything. She will be greatly missed by so many.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Frances Fitch and father, Russell Fitch. She is survived by her brother, Russell "Skip" Fitch and sister, Carol Fitch Montaldo; daughter, Kristy Orr Green, husband, David Green and sons, Miles and Wesley Green; her son, Trevor Orr, wife, Suvi Simila Orr, daughter, Freija and son, Heikki Orr; her son, Shane Orr, wife Sarah Goerner Orr, son Owen and daughter, Nina Orr and many dear cousins and endless friends.In memory of Jeannie, the family has requested all to enjoy a dinner with your loved one and consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or Chefs For America. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.