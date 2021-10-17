 Skip to main content
Roberta Spivey

Roberta Spivey

SPIVEY, Roberta "Bobby"

Marinack

11/12/1936 - 10/4/2021

Bobby was a 5th Generation of SoAZ Pioneer Dowdle Family. She was a graduate of Tucson High School. She was deeply loved by those that knew her. Her laugh and kindness will be greatly missed. Survived by children, Debbie, Linda, Sheri, Patrick and Christy; ten grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. Preceded by the love of her life, Wm. "Billy" Spivey; her parents, Patrick and Jesse Mae; sister, Penny Harris. Mass at San Martin de Porres in Sahuarita on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Burial afterwards at McGee Ranch Cemetery. For the health of all, masks are appreciated. For her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.

