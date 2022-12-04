 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roberta Tursi

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on November 15th, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona, with her daughter at her side. Roberta was born November 9th, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Elmer and Freda Arnold. As a child, she spent many happy summers with family in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Roberta first arrived in Tucson in 1968. She worked as a secretary in the private and government sectors, and after retirement, thoroughly enjoyed her role as "Nana" to her three grandchildren. A lifelong learner, Roberta was well-read, and was fascinated by history, philosophy, psychology, and the arts. She published her own volumes of poetry. She also loved to travel. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents and sister Josephine. She is survived by her husband Domenic, daughter Diana (Steve), grandchildren Paul, Thomas, and Elaine, and extended family members. A private service and interment took place at All Faiths Memorial Park, Tucson, on November 30th, 2022.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News