Roberta Tursi

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on November 15th, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona, with her daughter at her side. Roberta was born November 9th, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Elmer and Freda Arnold. As a child, she spent many happy summers with family in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Roberta first arrived in Tucson in 1968. She worked as a secretary in the private and government sectors, and after retirement, thoroughly enjoyed her role as "Nana" to her three grandchildren. A lifelong learner, Roberta was well-read, and was fascinated by history, philosophy, psychology, and the arts. She published her own volumes of poetry. She also loved to travel. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents and sister Josephine. She is survived by her husband Domenic, daughter Diana (Steve), grandchildren Paul, Thomas, and Elaine, and extended family members. A private service and interment took place at All Faiths Memorial Park, Tucson, on November 30th, 2022.