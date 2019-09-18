WRIGHT, Roberta "Bobbi"
78, passed away September 9, 2019 unexpectedly, secondary to complications arising from a medical procedure. Born in Kildeer, ND, in 1941 to Delmer Weydahl and Harriet Chase, and later adopted by her step-father, Orland Slama after the death of her father, Bobbi was an extraordinary classical pianist from a very early age. Later in life she became a prolific activist and staunch supporter of animal rights. She headed up the Arizona chapter of PETA, founded the first animal rights group in Arizona (SPEAK) in the 1980's, and lectured at the University of Arizona Veterinary Science Department as part of a course on human and animal interrelationships for seven years, all while organizing countless vigils and protests against animal exploitation and other abuses. A vegan for 45 years, she walked the walk and made it her life's mission to minimize animal suffering. Bobbi is survived by her brother, Allan Weydahl; daughters, Dee Kidd and Sabra Wright; son-in-law, Keith Kidd; seven grandchildren, one step-grandchild and two step-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Spay and Neuter Solutions online or mail to P.O. Box 762, Cortaro, AZ 85652.