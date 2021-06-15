CALDERON, Roberto

best known as Bobby Jr., passed away June 7, 2021. He was born in Twentynine Palms, California to parents, Yolanda and Roberto Calderon. He was blessed to have loving grandparents, Pedro and Tilly Calderon and Gus and Rose Gastellum. Bobby was a teaser; he would tease his nieces and nephews, Rickie, Hailey, Jordan and Jorge Jr.; his brothers, Jorge and Frankie and his sister-in-law, Stephanie. Most importantly, he loved all of them deeply. Bobby graduated from Pueblo High School and the University of Phoenix. We will remember Bobby as being a kind, fun, loving, and caring person. He was devoted endlessly to his loving daughter, Casey, and his loving wife, Wendy. Wendy and Bobby met at NAU and began their journey together. His girls have been his eternal support and love.

He enjoyed his yearly visits to Disneyland or Disney World, and he was looking forward to his next visit in December.

We want to thank all of his aunts and uncles, cousins, nephews, and friends for their continued love and prayers. In addition, we would also like to thank the I.T Department at Sunnyside Unified School District. Bobby loved his job and working with you all. Our entire family deeply appreciates how flexible and understanding you all were with him, in spite of his health challenges.