ROBERTS, Nettie
born in Detroit, MI on February 19, 1930. She was married to the love of her life, Simon Roberts, who predeceased her. Nettie passed peacefully in Tucson on January 5, 2019. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Gail (Stephen Rubin), Gary (Mindy), Bruce (Molly) and Ron (Gayle); nine grandchildren, Carly Rubin (Daniel Young), Sam Rubin, Lindsay Shey (Jon), Dan Roberts, Katelyn, Jake and Rebecca Roberts, Cara Gelbart (Jonathon), Haley Baldwin (Dan) and one great-grandchild, Miles Parker Shey. Nettie moved to Tucson seven years ago and lived with Gail and Stephen for over six years until she needed more care. One of her great thrills was working in Gail's art studio helping create beautiful ceramic works. She declared herself an artist at age 85. Nettie left a powerful legacy of love and family. Her infectious smile and warm personality made everyone fall in love with her. A special thank you to Dr. Lori Levine, who was like a second daughter to Nettie. The family wishes to thank the staff at Casa De La Luz Hospice as well as the staff at Catalina Foothills Adult Care who took such great care of her in the last year of her life. Services will be held in Michigan. Donations may be made in Nettie's memory to Casa de la Luz Hospice.