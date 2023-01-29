Robin Fields was born on October 21st, 1961 in Waterloo, Iowa. In 1963 her mother Shirley, brothers Kevin, Anthony "Tony", & Robin moved to Tucson, AZ where she spent the rest of her life hitting many miles stones. In 1968, her two older brothers and herself were adopted by Harrison "Bud" Dail. In 1972, she began her lifelong passion of softball and joined the Sahuaro Bobby Sox league as well as many other city leagues. After aging out she continued her passion for Bobby Sox by becoming an umpire for the league while playing for Sahuaro High School. Robin graduated from Sahuaro High School in 1980 and received a scholarship to play softball at Arizona Western College. While there she was honored as an All-American for Jr. College Softball. After college she worked for her mother Shirley Dail at Shirley's Plan Service. In 1987, she had her first and only child Christopher John. In 1992, she was involved in a life changing car accident which impacted her health and future. Even after the car accident Robin loved life and overcame any adversity. On December 15th, 2022 Robin peacefully passed away in her home in Sahuarita, AZ. Her perseverance, jokes, & contagious laughter will always be remembered. Robin's happiest moments in life were playing with her grandchildren and spending time with loved ones. Her legacy will be survived by her soul mate Don Stonefield, her son Christopher Fields, his wife Monica, her 2 beloved grandchildren Oliver and Nixon, her father Harrison "Bud" Dail, brother Kevin Dail (Kathy), and brother Fred Dail (Christine). She is proceeded by her mother Shirley Dail, and her brother Anthony "Tony" Dail. The memorial services (not mass) will be held at St. Cyril Of Alexandria Roman Catholic Parish at 10:00am, 4725 E. Pima St. Tucson, AZ 85712 and proceeded by a Celebration of Life at El Molinito's back patio from 12:00-3:00pm 2323 N. Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715. In lieu of flowers, donations for a memorial can be sent to Shirley's Plan Service at 425 S. Plumer Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719. "LA..LA..LA" REST IN PEACE ROBIN DENISE FIELDS!