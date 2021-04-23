Robin Knapik

KNAPIK, Robin Mimna

Robin was unexpectedly called to Heaven on April 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul O. Mimna; her mother, Iona G. Mimna and her brother, Roy A. Mimna. She is survived by her husband, Duane Knapik; her brother, Paul Mimna Jr. (Ohio); her son, Rick (Fiona) Pappa; daughter, Jennifer Johansen (Matthew Bates); grandchildren, Kirstie Pappa, Damien Pappa, Caleb Bates and Cora Bates.

Robin was born in 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio. She earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from Youngstown State University and a master's degree in Counseling at Chapman University. She was also a Licensed Independent Substance Abuse Counselor as well as a Somatic Experiencing Practitioner (SEP).

Robin enjoyed yoga, traveling, reading and spending quality time with her loving family and friends. To know Robin was to love Robin.

We will celebrate her life on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Lowes Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive on the upper terrace.

Due to COVID we would appreciate that masks be worn. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.