Robin Schmidt

Surrounded by her beloved husband and children, Robin McGill Schmidt went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2022. Robin was born to Robert Carl McGill and Virginia May McGill on March 12, 1963, in Wichita, Kansas. Robin grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Beaver Lake, Rogers, Arkansas. She graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and made lifelong friendships as a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. After college, Robin met Michael while both attended a discipleship program in Dallas. Robin and Michael were married less than a year later, a loving partnership of 36 years. Robin was a wonderful wife to Michael and mother to their three children, Aubrey, Hans and Gunnar and grandmother to Rylie. When Michael's career led the family to Europe, she arranged countless family trips, making sure treasured memories were made by all. When they returned to Texas, she sought out a role in their church, joining the children's ministry. In Arizona, she took time making friends through hiking in the mountains of Tucson. Throughout her life, Robin always thought of others first. Robin's greatest gifts to her family were thousands of happy memories and the secure confidence that she loved each one profoundly and unconditionally. Robin was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her loving husband, Michael Schmidt; daughter, Aubrey Magaña and husband Erik of Plano, TX; son, Hans Schmidt and wife Arlyn of Austin, TX; son, Gunnar Schmidt of Vail, AZ; granddaughter, Rylie Schmidt; sister, Rita Fisher of Normal, IL and brother, R. Timothy McGill of Wichita, KS. The Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Vail Christian Church, 9455 E. Valencia Road, Tucson, AZ, 85747. Robin, we will love you forever. The impact you made in so many lives will never be forgotten. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.