ROBINSON-MENDELSOHN, Marjorie
91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones November 25, 2018. Marjorie was preceded in death by her first husband, Archie Mendelsohn and her second husband, Bernard Robinson. Marjorie is survived by her children, Steve (Karen) and Jeff Mendelsohn; her grandchildren, Jason (Kelly), Jennifer and Seth (Adrienne) Mendelsohn; her five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Conner, Chloe, Nolan and Hudson and her beloved dog, Chica. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at Congregation Anshei Israel into the Archie and Marjorie Mendelsohn Camp Ramah fund, or any other charity of your choice. A Graveside Service will take place Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N Oracle Road Tucson. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.