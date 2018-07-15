ROBLES, Elizardo Duran
79, of Tucson passed away in his beloved hometown on July 2, 2018. Felix is survived by his children, Rosanne (Eric) Pryor, Gabriel Robles and Salina (Derek) Kennard; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his sister, Francis Garcia; several half-siblings and many family and friends that he loved dearly. We will forever miss his enthusiasm for life and tenacity about living on his terms. As he requested, no services will be provided. If you wish to honor his memory, donations in his name can be made to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of AZ or the AZ Humane Society. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.