ROBLEY, Bernice A.
Beloved mother and grandmother. Born January 17, 1939, Mom went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2018. Survived by twin sister, Beatrice E. Knight and children, Mike (Norma) Rice, Sherri (Alfred) Lewis, Kim (Joe) Tupper and Chuck (Debbie) Rice; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Mom lived a full life. Besides crafting with the ladies at church, and volunteer work, her passion turned to animal rescuing. There was never a time she wasn't nursing an animal back to health. Mom will be missed by many. Graveside Services Monday, January 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.