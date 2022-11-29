Roderick Tizzard

Longtime Arizona resident Roderick D. Tizzard, 96, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Star Fish Care Home where he had been a resident. He had been a resident of Tucson, AZ since 1946. Mr. Tizzard was born on April 24, 1926 in Moline, IL to William and Louise Tizzard. He attended Moline High School where he was active in sports, captaining the Basketball team. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in the summer of 1944. He was sent to the European Theater and assigned to the 225th Calvary Reconnaissance Bn. of the 5th Armored Division. After the war in Europe ended, he returned to the U.S. in July 1945. He was discharged in July 1946 while assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division. After being discharged from the U.S. Army, he moved to Tucson, Arizona and entered the University of Arizona in the fall of 1946. He graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy. After his graduation, he joined his father's accounting firm. He became a Certified Public Accountant in January 1958. During his active professional years, he served as President of the Southern Chapter of the ASCPA, as a Director and Treasurer of the Southern Arizona Estate Planning Council, and as one of the founders of the Arizona Society of Public Accountants. After his father's death in April 1962, he continued his father's practice until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club for over 35 years. He held numerous posts with the 49er Golf and Country Club including Director, CFO, and President. He also served as President of the 49er Estates Homeowners Association. After retiring in 2002, he volunteered at the Tucson Medical Center as a member of the TMC Auxiliary. Mr. Tizzard was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Tizzard, his father William Tizzard and his wife Velda Tizzard who died in 2016. He is survived by his nephew Paul Redd and niece Linda Lopez. The Funeral service will be held at Noon on December 1, 2022 at the East Lawn Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd, Tucson, Az. There will be a reception at the cemetery afterwards. Condolences to the family may be sent to Paul Redd at 21597 N 59th Dr., Glendale, AZ 85308. In lieu of Flowers, Donations may be sent to a charity of choice.